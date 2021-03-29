Had warned that Waze could create problems for Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut

03:11 PM IST

PTI

'When there was plan to reinstate Sachin Waze into the Maharashtra police force, I had informed some leaders that he could create problems for us. His behaviour and style of working could lead to some troubles for the government, Sanjay Raut said