Home >News >India >Haemorrhage, shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries cause of death, says Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report
People stand next to an overturned vehicle which was carrying Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh

Haemorrhage, shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries cause of death, says Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST ANI

  • There were ten injuries on the body
  • Vikas Dubey was wanted in the Kanpur encounter case and was killed in a police encounter on July 10

LUCKNOW : Postmortem report of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries".

He was wanted in the Kanpur encounter case and was killed in a police encounter on July 10.

According to the post-mortem report, three bullets pierced through his body. There were ten injuries on the body. The first bullet struck his right side shoulder and two others at his chest on the left side.

As per the post-mortem report, there were injuries on the head, elbow, rib and stomach on the right side of his body.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

