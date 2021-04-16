Haffkine Institute gets Centre’s nod to manufacture Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Bharat Biotech is scaling up one of the plants in Hyderabad and also repurposing an animal vaccine unit at Hyderabad which will together take its capacity to 700 million doses annually. After some prodding by the Department of Biotechnology, the company is also in initial discussions with Panacea Biotec, the only other company apart from Bharat Biotech with BSL3 production facility, for contract manufacturing the vaccine.