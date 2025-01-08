Residents in three villages of Buldhana district, Maharashtra, have experienced sudden hair loss, with many going bald in just a week. Authorities are testing water sources for contamination and have initiated medical treatment for affected individuals.

In a surprising development, several residents of three villages in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, have gone bald within a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This has sparked panic among the locals and nearby areas, prompting authorities to begin testing local water sources for possible contamination.

In recent days, several men and women have complained of losing tufts of hair and becoming bald. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A team from the state health department began a survey in the villages on Tuesday after the issue came to light. They have started medical treatment for the affected people, said Shegaon health officer Dr Deepali Bahekar.

According to the health department, as many as 30 people from Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka were found to be suffering from hair loss and baldness during the survey.

The department has also initiated medical treatment for the patients based on their symptoms, and advice from skincare specialists is being sought, Bahekar added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Water samples from the three villages have been sent for testing to check for possible contamination.

