The Haj Committee of India on Tuesday announced that all applications for Haj 2021 has been cancelled. In a circular, the Committee said that the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdome of Saudi Arabia issued a statement informing that due to Corona Pandemic conditions, only limited number of people would be allowed.

"The Kingdome of Saudi Arabia has decided to allow citizens and residents inside the Kingdome of Saudi Arabia only to attend Haj 1442 in limited numbers. International Haj has been cancelled. hence it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that all the applications for Haj-2021 stands cancelled," the Committee said.

This year, Saudi Arabia has set a limit of maximum of 60,000 pilgrims inside the Kingdom, and has barred foreigners to perform the Hajj. In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that "only 60,000 vaccinated residents and citizens living in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform this year's Haj pilgrimage due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic".

"Against the backdrop of what the world is witnessing and due to the continuous developments of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the emergence of new mutations, Haj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only," the ministry said on Twitter.

This is the second year in a row that Saudi Arabia has limited the Haj pilgrimage to Muslims inside the Kingdom. Last year, only 10,000 Muslims were allowed to perform Hajj.

