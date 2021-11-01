Haj 2022: Application process for Haj 2022 began on Monday with the Centre announcing significant reforms and enhanced facilities for the pilgrimage.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today announced Haj 2022 and said the entire process will be 100% digital/online. The last date of applying for Haj 2022 is January 31, 2022. The people can apply for Haj, online and also through “Haj Mobile App" equipped with modern facilities.

The App has been upgraded with the tagline ‘Haj App In Your Hand’. The app contains several new features which include frequently asked questions, information to fill up the application form and videos giving information to applicants to fill up the form.

Indian Haj pilgrims will also promote 'vocal for local' this time as they will go to Haj with necessary indigenous products. Earlier, Haj pilgrims used to buy bed sheets, pillows, towels, umbrellas and other items in Saudi Arabia in foreign currency.

"This time, most of these indigenous goods will be bought in India in Indian currency. While these goods will be available in India at about 50 percent lower prices in comparison to Saudi Arabia, it will also encourage “Swadeshi" and "Vocal for Local". All these items will be given to Haj pilgrims at their respective embarkation points in India," the minister said.

Haj pilgrims used to buy all these items in Saudi Arabia in foreign currency. Interestingly, most of these items were "Made in India", which various companies used to buy from India and sell to Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia at double or even triple the price, Naqvi added.

Selection based on complete vaccination

The selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses and guidelines and criteria to be decided by Indian and Saudi Arabia governments.

Embarkation points

The embarkation points have been reduced from 21 to 10 for Haj 2022. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar.

The minister said that over 3,000 women had applied for Haj 2020 and 2021 under the “without Mehram" (male companion) category. Their applications will be eligible for Haj 2022. Other women can also apply for Haj 2022 under without “Mehram" category. All the women under without “Mehram" category will be exempted from the lottery system.

