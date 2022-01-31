Haj 2022: Last date for filling up of online application extended

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Haj 2022: The Haj Committee has extended the last date for applying for annual pilgrimage Haj. In a circular dated January 30, the Haj Committee of India stated that the last date for filling up of online Haj application forms by intending pilgrims is extended up to February 15, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the last date for online application was 31st January.

"In view of the representation received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application forms by the intending pilgrims is extended upto 15th February, 2022." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consequently, applicants possessing of machine readable valid Indian International passports issued on or before 15th February, 2022 and valid upto 31st December, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj 2022, the circular said.

