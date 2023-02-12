Haj 2023: Haj Committee of India has invited online applications for Haj 2023 from 10 February. The last date for submission of applications along with documents is 10th March 2023. Interested pilgrims who wish to attend Haj 2023 can apply online from the official website i.e. hajcommittee.gov.in .

The Haj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the most sacred place for Muslims.

After the Saudi Arabia took its Haj quota to pre-covid levels, India's Haj quota has also been restored at 1,75,02 for this year as per the bilateral agreement between the two countries. The decision was made on the basis of requests of quota restoration received during interactive sessions between the centre and other stake holders on Haj management, including Haj Committees of the states and UTs, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani had informed in a written reply to a question on 2 February.

Here's how to register for Haj 2023:

Visit the official website hajcommittee.gov.in

Click on HAJ 2023 on the tab and select ‘Online Application Form’.

Click on ‘New Registration’

Enter all the required details and then click on Register

On successful submission of OTP, a confirmation message will appear on the screen

Enter the User Id (Mobile number) and password

Fill the Haj Application Form and fill the details. Click on Submit

After the application form, upload the required documents like passport size photograph, passport first page, passport last page, address proof, vaccine certificate.

Click on “Final Submission" and you will get the alert message.

Download Haj Application Form by clicking on the “Download HAF2023" button.

Notably, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on February 6, announced a new Haj policy under which the application forms have been made available for free and the package cost per pilgrim has been reduced by ₹50,000. While sharing the new Haj Policy, the Ministry said, "Wide choice of embarkation points & special arrangements are made for ladies, infants, divyangjan and elderly."

Eligibility for Haj

Ban on Repeaters: A person who has performed Haj earlier in his life through HCoI except for permitted categories of Mehrams and those accompanying a 70+ pilgrim on the basis of an appropriate solemn declaration and undertaking.

Any person found to have furnished false information shall not be allowed to proceed for Haj. In such cases, he/ she will be disqualified at any stage and de-boarded even at the embarkation point. The entire amount deposited by him/her shall also be forfeited. Besides, he / she may be prosecuted for making an incorrect/ false declaration. These restrictions will also apply for concealing the fact of having performed Haj earlier as well as for Haj-e-Badal pilgrims.

Ladies above 45 years of age, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought (Maslak) permits are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies.

The applications received in 70+ age category are given top priority allocation of seats for that State/UT.

While allotting seats of each state, the order of priority will be: 70+ Category (Age 70+ applicant along with companion), Ladies travelling without their Mehrams; General Category.

The entire Government discretionary quota stands cancelled from Haj 2023 onwards and will be merged into the general pool for the benefit of the common citizens.

All provisionally selected pilgrims will be allotted a unique bank reference number, which must be quoted compulsorily for depositing advance and balance Haj amounts in the State Bank of India through the core banking system.