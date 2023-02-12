Haj 2023 application begins; here's how to apply, eligibility, and other details
- The Haj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the most sacred place for Muslims.
Haj 2023: Haj Committee of India has invited online applications for Haj 2023 from 10 February. The last date for submission of applications along with documents is 10th March 2023. Interested pilgrims who wish to attend Haj 2023 can apply online from the official website i.e. hajcommittee.gov.in.
