Haj Houses in different states to be utilised as COVID-19 care centres: Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairing a meeting with the Haj Committee to discuss preparations and registrations for Haj 2021.Premium
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairing a meeting with the Haj Committee to discuss preparations and registrations for Haj 2021.
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2021, 07:06 PM IST PTI

New Delhi: The Minority Affairs Ministry has decided to give Haj Houses to the respective state government for utilisation as temporary care centres for COVID-19 patients.

"It has been decided to give Haj Houses in different states of the country to the state governments to utilise them as temporary “Corona Care Centre"," Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

The Haj Committee Houses to be given to states include those in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura, officials said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. PTI KR SMN SMN

