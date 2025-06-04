Hajj 2025: How Saudi Arabia harnesses AI to transform pilgrim experience in 35 languages

Hajj 2025: More than two million Muslim pilgrims from 180 nations converged in Mecca for the Hajj 2025 beginning Wednesday, 4 June.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have placed cutting-edge AI translation tools at the core of a pilgrimage built on clarity, access, and spiritual depth to assist the pilgrims during what is often referred to as world’s largest gathering of people, according to the The General Authority for the Care of two Holy Mosques – Kaaba in Mecca and Prophet's Mohammed's Mosque in Medina.

One of the most powerful examples will be displayed during the Arafat sermon, a central and emotionally resonant moment of Hajj. On Thursday, 5 June, pilgrims will gather at Mount Arafat, on the outskirts of Mecca, where it is believed Mohammed, Islam’s last prophet, delivered his final sermon.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected to assemble on the 70-metre (230-foot) high hill and its surrounding plain for hours of prayers and Quran recitals, staying there until the evening on Thursday in one of the most important Hajj rituals.

This year, the Arafat sermon will be translated and transmitted live in real time into 35 languages, allowing millions around the world—and every pilgrim on the ground—to hear the message of unity, compassion, and faith in their own language, the statement said.

“Enabled by advanced AI systems under, this global broadcast exemplifies how technology and tradition can harmonise to elevate spiritual experience,” the statement said.

Translation Initiatives Among other measures, through initiatives like ‘Smart Hajj’ and the ‘In their languages’ programme, Saudi Arabia has embedded multilingual support into nearly every touchpoint of the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims can now use the Nusuk App—available in multiple languages —to navigate their journey. Its AI-powered Personal Assistant delivers real-time voice translation, allowing users to ask for help, underhttps://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/consumer-ai-gadgets-will-come-with-a-whimper-not-a-bang-11748462178518.htmlstand procedures, and communicate with worshippers and service teams seamlessly.

Manara, a voice-activated robot, offers religious guidance in 11 languages, answering common questions with clarity and cultural sensitivity. On the ground, field teams use AI-powered devices that understand both speech and images—enabling quick, precise communication in each pilgrim’s native language.

“These tools don’t just make things easier—they help every pilgrim feel understood, included, and supported in real time,” the statement said.

Translated copies are widely distributed across the Grand Mosque or Kaaba in Mecca, allowing pilgrims to reflect on sacred verses in their own languages. In these most sacred spaces, worship becomes deeply personal and universally accessible.

“In urgent situations—whether medical emergencies or crowd management—AI-powered translation is proving to be more than just helpful; it can be life-saving. Instant, accurate communication across dozens of languages is essential to maintaining safety and order during one of the world’s most densely populated religious gatherings,” read the statement.

The Hajj is a must for those Muslims who can afford the travel costs to Saudi Arabia from their home countries. The Hajj pilgrimage is held annually between the 8th and 13th days of Zil-Hajj, the 12th and final month on the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates of Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia are between 4 June and 8 June.

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city of Islam in Saudi Arabia, which houses the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, is performed during a particular period.

Many pilgrims also visit the city of Medina, home to the Prophet Muhammad’s Mosque and the second-holiest site in Islam. While not an official part of the Hajj, visiting Medina remains a significant spiritual experience for many devout Muslims.

By placing real-time translation at the core of the Hajj experience, Saudi Arabia is creating a global case study for how technology can enhance—not replace—faith.

India's quota for the Hajj in 2025 is 1.75 lakh pilgrims. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, through the Hajj Committee of India, manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota, which is 1,22,518 in 2025. The balance of the quota (over 50,000 pilgrims) was allotted to Private Tour Operators.

