Hajj 2025 concludes: Saudi Arabia to resume issuing Umrah visas from today

Saudi Arabia is resuming issuing Umrah visas from today, 10 June, a day after the conclusion of the Hajj 2025. Over 1.6 million Muslims from more than 150 nations prayed in Mecca during the annual Islamic pilgrimage, the Saudi Arabian authorities said earlier.

The resumption of Umrah visas paves the way for international pilgrims to return to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The Kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier confirmed the start of the new Umrah season, which means new batches of foreign pilgrims would arrive for the pilgrimage.

In April, to curb unauthorised Hajj pilgrimages and control inbound travel, Saudi Arabia suspended the issue of short-term visas for 14 countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen and Morocco.

This temporary restriction was to avoid overcrowding during Hajj 2025. The restriction was basically a temporary suspension on the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 nations. This measure was in effect until mid-June 2025, aligning with the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's official calendar, visa issuance will begin on 10 June. Umrah companies and international agents were instructed to finalise their service agreements no later than 27 May, as per the calendar issued earlier.

What is Umrah? Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities of Islam in Saudi Arabia. It is almost like the Hajj pilgrimage, with the difference of timing. Both pilgrimages, however, require different visas.

The Hajj is performed during a particular period that culminates days after Eid-ul-Adha. Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, barring the temporary restrictions during the Hajj period.

This year, the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates of Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia were between 4 June and 9 June.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, 1,673,230 Muslims performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, with the majority of them from outside Saudi Arabia. The number of external pilgrims stood at 1,506,576, while 166,654 flocked to Mecca from inside the Kingdom.

As many as 1.75 lakh Indians had registered for Hajj pilgrimage this year. This includes an arrangement for 1.2 lakh pilgrims through the government quota managed by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, through the Hajj Committee of India. The remaining pilgrims (over 50,000 pilgrims) were supposed to travel through Private Tour Operators.