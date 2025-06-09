Hajj 2025: No more temporary ban on visas for Indians as over 1.6 million Muslims conclude Mecca pilgrimage

Hajj 2025: The Hajj 2025 has concluded with over 1.6 million Muslims from more than 150 nations visiting Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic pilgrimage last week.

About 1.75 lakh India had resgistered for Hajj this year. This includes an arrangement for 1.2 lakh pilgrims through government quota managed by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, through the Hajj Committee of India The remaining pilgrims from the annual quota (over 50,000 pilgrims) was allotted to Private Tour Operators.

“Hajj 2025 was not just a logistical milestone—it was a glimpse of what the future of pilgrimage can and should be,” said Dr Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement on June 9

The Hajj is a must for those Muslims who can afford the travel costs to Saudi Arabia from their home countries.

“Serving over 1.6 million pilgrims with more than 130 digital services, expanding emergency care by 60 percent, and deploying over 20,000 buses and trains isn’t only about scale—it’s about reimagining the experience itself. Our goal is to make every journey to the holy sites not only safe, but seamless, inclusive, and spiritually enriching. This year was a step forward—and we are already building what comes next,” he said.

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city of Islam in Saudi Arabia, which houses the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, is performed during a particular period.

The Hajj pilgrimage is held annually between the 8th and 13th days of Zil-Hajj, the 12th and final month on the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates of Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia are between 4 June and 9 June.

The main Hajj rituals culminate with the commemoration of Eid al-Adha which falls on 10th Zil-Hajj or June 6 in Saudi Arabia this year. In India Eid al-Adha was on 7 June.

Temporary suspension of short term Visas over With the conclusion of Hajj 2025, the temporary suspension on short-term visas for 14 countries including India is over too.

In April, to curb unauthorised Hajj pilgrimages and control inbound travel, Saudi Arabia suspended the issue of short-term visas for 14 countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen and Morocco.

This temporary restriction was to avoid overcrowding during Hajj 205. People have in the past travelled to Saudi Arabia on short-term visas and entered Mecca without official permission for the Hajj. Authorities said that many of those who died in the heat during last year's Hajj were unregistered and unable to access air-conditioned pilgrim amenities.

The restriction is basically a temporary suspension on the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India. This measure is in effect until mid-June 2025, aligning with the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The government clarified on 9 June that temporary restrictions on short-term visas will no longer exist.

"As a matter of practice, during the Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short-term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Hajj," a government source told news agency PTI.

Many pilgrims also visit the city of Medina, home to the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb and the second-holiest site in Islam. While not an official part of the Hajj, visiting Medina remains a significant spiritual experience for many devout Muslims.

The suspension, howeverm will continue till month end by when all pilgrims will leave the holy cities.

Hajj 2026 Preparation Begins

With the successful conclusion of this year’s Hajj, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has promptly initiated preparations for Hajj 2026—underscoring its unwavering commitment to elevating the pilgrim experience under the visionary leadership of its Custodian of the two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina.

Hajj offices across the globe have received the initial operational plans for Hajj 2026, reflecting the Kingdom’s sacred responsibility in serving the guests of Allah with excellence, care, and dedication.