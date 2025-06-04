Hajj 2025: Over a million Muslims gather in Mecca. Know key rituals, dress code and weather in Saudi city

Hajj 2025: Over a million Muslims from around the world have gathered in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca for the Hajj 2025, the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Beginning Wednesday, 4 June, until Sunday, 8 June, the devout, braving scorching Arab summer, will immerse themselves in religious rituals and acts of worship. Last year, 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage from across the world.

India's quota for the Hajj in 2025 is 1.75 lakh pilgrims. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, through the Hajj Committee of India, manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota, which is 1,22,518 in 2025. The balance of the quota (over 50,000 pilgrims) was allotted to Private Tour Operators.

The Hajj is a must for those Muslims who can afford the travel costs to Saudi Arabia from their home countries.

Hajj 2025:The first day of Hajj begins

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city of Islam in Saudi Arabia, which houses the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, is performed during a particular period.

Many pilgrims also visit the city of Medina, home to the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb and the second-holiest site in Islam. While not an official part of the Hajj, visiting Medina remains a significant spiritual experience for many devout Muslims.

The Hajj pilgrimage is held annually between the 8th and 13th days of Zil-Hajj, the 12th and final month on the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates of Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia are between 4 June and 8 June.

The pilgrims take part in four days of ceremonies, with the high point coming on the second day with mass outdoor prayers on Mount Arafat, the hill where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his last sermon.

Braving Scorching Summer Last year, pilgrims struggled through burning sun and suffocating hot weather, with the mercury hitting 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit). More than 1,300 people died.

This year, Saudi authorities have advised caution in direct sunlight, asking pilgrims to avoid going out during the day and uncovering their heads, except for rituals, unless necessary.

But it is tough to avoid the heat and crowds when the Hajj is outdoors. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many, elevating the personal stakes further, and temperatures in Mecca are already 41 degrees Celsius (about 106 Fahrenheit).

Although the desert kingdom spends billions of dollars on crowd control and cooling, the volume of pilgrims and climatic conditions make it difficult to guarantee people's safety.

The Travel Costs The price of a Hajj ranges from $4,000 to $20,000, depending on the length of the stay, level of comfort, and country of departure. Depreciating currencies, high inflation, and tax hikes in Saudi Arabia also impact the amount Muslims pay.

Developing nations typically send the most pilgrims. Some have trimmed the price of government-backed Hajj programs to make them more affordable, but this step is not always enough.

In Saudi Arabia, which has also introduced flexible payments, domestic pilgrims pay 20 per cent within 72 hours of booking, another 40 per cent during Ramadan and the final 40 per cent the following month.

Suspended short-term visas In April, to curb unauthorised Hajj pilgrimages and control inbound travel, Saudi Arabia suspended the issue of short-term visas for 14 countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen and Morocco.

People have in the past travelled to Saudi Arabia on short-term visas and entered Mecca without official permission for the Hajj. Authorities said that many of those who died in the heat during last year's Hajj were unregistered and unable to access air-conditioned pilgrim amenities.

The Interior Ministry warned in May that anyone attempting to enter Mecca during the Hajj without the correct visa would be fined up to 20,000 riyals, or about $5,330.

White garments dress code During the multi-day pilgrimage, pilgrims follow a dress code. Men wear a seamless shroudlike white garment that emphasises unity among believers. Women must wear loose, white dresses, exposing only their faces and hands.

Pilgrims are not allowed to argue, bicker or engage in sexual activity and are prohibited from wearing perfume, cutting their nails, or trimming their hair or beards.

Key Rituals The first ritual involves walking seven times (called tawaf) around the Kaaba, the black, cube-shaped structure that is the focal point for daily prayers. Muslims worldwide turn towards the Kaaba during Namaz.

Hajj 2025: The pilgrims then walk seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwa.

The pilgrims then walk seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwa. They then move on to Mina, around five kilometres away, ahead of the main ritual of the pilgrimage at Mount Arafat.

Mount Arafat On Friday, the next day, pilgrims will gather at Mount Arafat, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from Mina, where it is believed Mohammed, Islam’s last prophet, delivered his final sermon.

Pilgrims assemble on the 70-metre (230-foot) high hill and its surrounding plain for hours of prayers and Quran recitals, staying there until the evening.

After sunset, they head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they each gather dozens of pebbles to perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil”.

‘Stoning of the devil’ The last major ritual of the hajj is back at Mina, where pilgrims throw symbolic seven stones at each of three concrete walls representing Satan on 10 Zil Hajj, which corresponds to 6 June in Saudi Arabia

The ritual is an emulation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son, Ismael.

After the first stoning, the Eid al-Adha feast of sacrifice begins. The central ritual of offering a sacrifice (qurbani) commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his obedience to God.

Day 4 and 5 On 7 and 8 June, after Eid, pilgrims return to Mina and again perform rami (stoning) of all three stone pillars on each day. Pilgrims who remain for an extra day repeat the stoning ritual at all three pillars once more.

Farewell tawaf Before leaving Mecca, pilgrims perform a final tawaf around the Kaaba, known as the tawaf al-wada or a “farewell tawaf”, signifying a spiritual farewell to the holy city

