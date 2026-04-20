Hajj 2026: Nusuk card, Ihram etiquette & more — Dos and Don'ts of pilgrimage to Mecca | Your FAQs answered

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca and other holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hajj 2026 (1447 AH), commenced on 18 April 2026 for international arrivals. A total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims are expected to undertake this pilgrimage this year, said Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. According to official timelines, Hajj 2026 is expected to take place between 24 May and 29 May, with international arrivals scheduled from 18 April to 21 May.
The Minority Ministry said Hajj operations will be conducted through 17 embarkation points across the country, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Srinagar.
Pilgrims heading for Hajj 2026 must prepare for new digital systems like Nusuk and stricter crowd‑control measures. This guide covers the critical Hajj dos and don'ts to ensure your pilgrimage is safe, legal and spiritually fulfilling:
Hajj 2026 is expected to begin on or around May 24 and conclude by May 29. Dates are subject to the sighting of the moon for the month of Dhul-Hijjah.
Yes. For the 2026 season, the Nusuk platform is the primary portal for international pilgrims from "serviced countries" (Europe, Americas, Australia, etc.) to book packages, pay fees, and receive their Hajj permits.
Pilgrims must provide proof of vaccination for:
No. Saudi authorities have strictly stated that Tourist and Umrah visas do not permit the performance of Hajj. Entry into Makkah without a specific Hajj permit is restricted starting from mid-April 2026.
Generally, pilgrims must be 12 years or older. For those aged 65 and above, it is often mandatory to be accompanied by a companion (aged 18–60) to assist with the physical demands of the journey.
Yes, in many cases. Since 2021, Saudi Arabia has allowed women to register for Hajj without a male guardian (Mahram), provided they travel in a group of other women or a recognised delegation.
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