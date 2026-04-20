Hajj 2026: Nusuk card, Ihram etiquette & more — Dos and Don'ts of pilgrimage to Mecca | Your FAQs answered

Pilgrims heading for Hajj 2026 must prepare for new digital systems like Nusuk and stricter crowd‑control measures. Here's your guide to the critical Hajj dos and don'ts to ensure your pilgrimage is safe, legal, and spiritually fulfilling.

Livemint
Published20 Apr 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia(via REUTERS)

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca and other holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hajj 2026 (1447 AH), commenced on 18 April 2026 for international arrivals. A total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims are expected to undertake this pilgrimage this year, said Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. According to official timelines, Hajj 2026 is expected to take place between 24 May and 29 May, with international arrivals scheduled from 18 April to 21 May.

The Minority Ministry said Hajj operations will be conducted through 17 embarkation points across the country, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Srinagar.

Also Read | Hajj vs Umrah Visa: What they are, how to apply and why the difference matters

Hajj 2026: Key initiatives by Indian government

  • Enhanced digital facilitation through the Haj Suvidha App
  • Deployment of Haj Suvidha Smart Wristbands for pilgrims to locate missing pilgrims and provide assistance.
  • Introduction of a short-duration Hajj option of around 20 days for the first time, providing greater flexibility to pilgrims.
  • Enhanced insurance coverage of approximately Rs. 6,25,000 per pilgrim, strengthening financial and health security during the pilgrimage.
  • Around 60,000 pilgrims will avail the facility of high-speed train connectivity between Makkah and Madinah, ensuring faster, safer and more comfortable inter-city travel.
  • Strengthened real-time monitoring and grievance redressal mechanisms, improved medical screening and healthcare support, and better coordination for accommodation and transport services in Saudi Arabia have been put in place.
  • Hotel-style accommodations at Makkah have been hired this time to provide better services to the pilgrims.
  • Special emphasis has also been placed on streamlining embarkation processes at airports to ensure hassle-free departures.

Also Read | Going for Hajj? Visit visa holders barred in Saudi Arabia — what you should know

Hajj 2026: Dos and Don'ts

Pilgrims heading for Hajj 2026 must prepare for new digital systems like Nusuk and stricter crowd‑control measures. This guide covers the critical Hajj dos and don'ts to ensure your pilgrimage is safe, legal and spiritually fulfilling:

Hajj 2026: Dos

  • Prioritise the Nusuk Card: This is your "golden ticket." In 2026, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made the physical and digital Nusuk Card mandatory for accessing all holy sites (Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah). Keep it on you at all times.
  • Master the rituals early: Don’t wait until you land in Jeddah. Study the steps of Tawaf, Sa’i, and the stay at Arafat weeks in advance. Use reputable apps or attend local seminars.
  • Practice ‘Ihram Etiquette’: Ensure you know the restrictions of Ihram (no perfume, no cutting hair/nails, etc.) before you cross the Miqat.
  • Hydrate and shield: With Hajj 2026 falling in the summer heat, temperatures will be extreme. Drink water even when you aren't thirsty and use a light-colored umbrella for shade.
  • Stay with the group: Large crowds can be disorienting. Always carry your group leader’s contact info and have a pre-arranged meeting point in case you get separated.

Hajj 2026: Don'ts

  • Don't use unofficial agents: Saudi authorities are cracking down on "fake" Hajj packages. Only book through the official Nusuk Hajj platform or government-approved missions.
  • Don't over-photograph: While capturing memories is tempting, excessive selfies or "vlogging" during rituals can distract you and others from the spiritual gravity of the moment.
  • Don't push or shove: In high-density areas like the Jamarat or during Tawaf, maintain your composure. Pushing is not only dangerous but also contradicts the spirit of Hajj.
  • Don't ignore your health: If you feel dizzy or unusually fatigued, stop immediately. Heatstroke is a serious risk. Seek medical help at the free clinics provided by the Ministry of Health.
  • Don't carry excess luggage: Space in Mina tents is extremely limited. Pack light and stick to the essentials.

Also Read | Hajj Pilgrim 2026: Minority Affairs Ministry issues advisory for booking

Hajj 2026: FAQs

When is Hajj 2026?

Hajj 2026 is expected to begin on or around May 24 and conclude by May 29. Dates are subject to the sighting of the moon for the month of Dhul-Hijjah.

Is the Nusuk App mandatory for Hajj?

Yes. For the 2026 season, the Nusuk platform is the primary portal for international pilgrims from "serviced countries" (Europe, Americas, Australia, etc.) to book packages, pay fees, and receive their Hajj permits.

What are the vaccination requirements for 2026?

Pilgrims must provide proof of vaccination for:

  • Meningococcal Meningitis (ACWY)
  • Polio and Yellow Fever (depending on country of origin)
  • Seasonal Influenza (strongly recommended)

Can I perform Hajj on a Tourist or Umrah visa?

No. Saudi authorities have strictly stated that Tourist and Umrah visas do not permit the performance of Hajj. Entry into Makkah without a specific Hajj permit is restricted starting from mid-April 2026.

What is the age limit for Hajj 2026?

Generally, pilgrims must be 12 years or older. For those aged 65 and above, it is often mandatory to be accompanied by a companion (aged 18–60) to assist with the physical demands of the journey.

Can women perform Hajj without a Mahram?

Yes, in many cases. Since 2021, Saudi Arabia has allowed women to register for Hajj without a male guardian (Mahram), provided they travel in a group of other women or a recognised delegation.

Hajj 2026: Quick checklist

  • Documents: Passport, Hajj permit, Nusuk Card, and vaccination certificates.
  • Electronics: Power bank, universal adapter, and a Saudi SIM card (or roaming plan).
  • Health: Unscented sunblock, rehydration salts (ORS), personal medications, and comfortable, broken-in walking shoes.
  • Spiritual: A small pocket-sized Dua book and a lightweight prayer mat.

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