State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a pact with Alliance Air to supply two of its Do-228 aircraft for deployment in Arunachal Pradesh. The deal is meant to boost Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in the region.

“This is to inform that the company has signed today lease agreement with Alliance Air for deployment of HAL Do-228 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh," HAL said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The HAL Do- 228 is a versatile aircraft well-suited for operations in the North East and has the capabilities of short take-off and landing, ability to land and take-off from semi-prepared runways, the company said in a statement.

HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur has been in the business of transport and trainer aircraft for defence customers and looks after manufacturing of Hindustan-228 aircraft. The Hindustan-228 is a 19-seat multirole utility aircraft built for various applications such as VIP transport, passenger transport, air ambulance, flight inspection roles, cloud seeding, and recreational activities like para jumping, aerial surveillance, photography and cargo applications.

This development opens a new vista in civil aviation for HAL, it said, adding the company is keen to increase its footprint in the regional civil aviation by engaging more numbers of HAL Do-228 by air operators of the country.

Apurba Roy, General Manager, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, HAL and Arun Kumar Bansal, Head of Engineering, Alliance Air Aviation Limited signed the deal papers in Bengaluru.

On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said it was a big day for the state given the geographical challenges in the vast state, the connectivity will now be easier.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State Home Minister Bamang Felix, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Nayak attended the event virtually through a video conference.

Other dignitaries present included Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), R Madhavan, CMD (HAL), Usha Padhee, JS (MoCA), and senior officials from HAL, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

