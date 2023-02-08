HAL Asia's biggest helicopter making hub, says PM Modi
In his address to the parliament, PM Modi said that Indian Army has given HAL orders worth crores and India is also exporting defense equipment now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In his speech PM Modi said that India is emerging as manufacturing hub and said that HAL has become Asia's biggest helicopter making hub.
