HAL Asia's biggest helicopter making hub, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In his speech PM Modi said that India is emerging as manufacturing hub and said that HAL has become Asia's biggest helicopter making hub.

In his address to the parliament, PM Modi said that Indian Army has given HAL orders worth crores and India is also exporting defense equipment now.

"Today, HAL is Asia biggest helicopter making hub from where numerous Tejas aircrafts are being made. Indian Army's order worth crores are with HAL. In India, today there is a vibrant defense industry is being made. India is also exporting defense equipments now," said PM Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi on February 7 alleged that Modi government overlooked the capabilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Yesterday, the prime minister said at HAL that we hurled wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL's contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani, who then went bankrupt," Gandhi said.

During his Parliament speech, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

The prime minister said people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis.

"People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6 inaugurated the helicopter factory by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday at Karnataka’s Tumakuru. He also unveiled a light utility helicopter which was made in the latest helicopter factory.

“Today, everything from modern assault rifles to tanks, cannons, aircraft carriers for the Navy, helicopters, fighter jets, transport aircraft is being manufactured by India itself. More than 5 times the investment has been made in the aerospace sector in just the last 8-9 years than in the 15 years before 2014," he remarked in a speech.