HAL delivers its biggest cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO

NEW DELHI: State run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Monday said it had delivered the biggest cryogenic propellant tank (C32 LH2) ever fabricated by the company to the Indian Space Research Organisation ahead of a contractual deadline.

The C32-LH2 tank is a developmental cryogenic propellant tank of aluminium alloy designed for improving the payload capability of GSLV MK-III launching vehicle, a statement from HAL said.

Analysts say the C32-LH2 tank would be used to put heavier satellites into orbit.

“ISRO has demonstrated its capability to launch satellites that weigh 4 tonnes," said Ajey Lele, a space expert at the New Delhi based Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses think tank. To launch heavier communication satellites of 5-6 tonnes India is still dependent on the Ariane series of rockets that are launched from French Guiana. A heavier fuel tank will help launch such vehicle which will be carrying a heavier communication satellite, Lele said.

The four meter diametric tank is of eight meter length to load 5755 kilograms of propellant in the 89 cubic meter volume.

“HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tank of Aluminium ally to such stringent quality requirement," the statement said.

“HAL as a strategic reliable partner, has been associating with ISRO for the prestigious space programs since last five decades. HAL has supplied critical structures, tankages, satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV-MkII and GSLV-MkIII launch vehicle. Various new projects like PS2/GS2 integration, Semi-Cryo structure fabrication and manufacture of cryo and semi cryo engines are being taken up at HAL, for which setting up of necessary infrastructure and facilities is nearing completion," the statement said.

