HAL establishes 160-bed Covid-19 care centre in Bengaluru

Updated: 19 Jul 2020, 04:52 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has prepared a 160-bed COVID care centre at one of its facilities on Old Airport Road of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike here. The centre was handed over to municipal authorities on Sunday.

In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into COVID care centre with the complete supporting infrastructure like washrooms, bathrooms.

Notably, HAL has pledged 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to 6.25 crore. Cumulatively it works out to 26.25 crore.

