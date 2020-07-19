HAL establishes 160-bed Covid-19 care centre in Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has prepared a 160-bed COVID care centre at one of its facilities on Old Airport Road of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike here. The centre was handed over to municipal authorities on Sunday.

In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into COVID care centre with the complete supporting infrastructure like washrooms, bathrooms.

In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into COVID care centre with the complete supporting infrastructure like washrooms, bathrooms.

Notably, HAL has pledged ₹20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to ₹6.25 crore. Cumulatively it works out to ₹26.25 crore.