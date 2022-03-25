HAL introduces 19-seater civil aircraft. See photos

HAL introduces 19-seater civil aircraft. See photos1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
The Hindustan 228 aircraft can have many utilities, such as it can be used as an ambulance, cargo, paradrop, parajam etc
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday introduced Hindustan 228- a 19-seater aircraft that can be operated in semi-prepared and unpaved airstrips.
The design of the small civil transport aircraft was transferred by Dornier GmbH. "There is a huge potential for these kinds of aircraft in the market. There are few aircraft in India and across the world that are designed for short-haul travel and can operate on a semi-prepared runway," Apurba Roy, General Manager, HAL said.
He said the aircraft can have many utilities, such as it can be used as an ambulance, cargo, paradrop, parajam etc. "It's a multi-utility aircraft," Roy told ANI news agency.
He said that HAL will be making six more aircraft like this. The 19-seater aircraft has no toilet. And if the toilet is added then seating capacity will be 17. The engine of the aircraft is not made in India.
"Hindustan 228, The design has been transferred to us from Dornier GmbH. This particular aircraft is under type certification and will have it in the name of Hindustan 228. All the testing parameters have been completed," Roy said.
