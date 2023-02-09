HAL net profit up 23.8% to ₹1,155 cr in Q3; shares fall
- HAL Q3 results: On Thursday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares were trading 2.22% lower at ₹2,379.70 apiece on BSE during late deals
State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹1,155.2 crore, up 23.8% year-on-year as against ₹933.4 crore reported in the year-ago period. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were trading 2.22% lower at ₹2,379.70 apiece on BSE during late deals on Thursday.
