OPEN APP
Home >News >India >HAL, Rolls-Royce sign MoU for MT30 marine engine installation, services support

HAL, Rolls-Royce sign MoU for MT30 marine engine installation, services support

R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, has said the firm will be working with Rolls-Royce, which has been a valued partner for several decades, to explore business opportunities in marine applications.Premium
R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, has said the firm will be working with Rolls-Royce, which has been a valued partner for several decades, to explore business opportunities in marine applications.
 2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2021, 06:08 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The announcement came on the sidelines of a summit meeting between India and the UK on Tuesday that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson

NEW DELHI : State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and UK’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.

“Through this MoU, Rolls-Royce and HAL will…work together in the area of marine applications for the first time," a statement from HAL said on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The announcement came on the sidelines of a summit meeting between India and the UK on Tuesday that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The MT30 is billed as the world's most power-dense, best-in-class naval gas turbine currently in-service with naval programmes worldwide in various propulsion arrangements across seven ship types.

Derived from the Trent aero engine family, the MT30 has the potential to provide next-generation capabilities to the Indian Navy's future fleet, the HAL statement said. The MT30 can deliver its full power of up to 40 MW in ambient temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius, without any power degradation throughout the life of the ship, it added.

“Rolls-Royce has been our valued partner for several decades. We now look forward to working together to explore business opportunities in marine applications," R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL was quoted as saying in the statement.

“This partnership will leverage the rich experience of HAL’s IMGT (Industrial and Marine Gas Turbine) Division that works on marine gas turbines with Indian shipyards. Further, we are also exploring the option of using MT7 marine engine on the hovercraft being planned by the shipyards in India," Madhavan said.

Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia said he was looking forward to bringing together his company’s “naval propulsion solutions and HAL’s in-market expertise in working with marine gas turbines to support our MT30 engines. We look forward to building on this partnership to provide solutions in the area of naval defence."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
IndiGo will be the only carrier to emerge from the crisis significantly stronger because of its very strong balance sheet, Capa India said in a report.Premium Premium

IndiGo board to meet on 7 May to discuss raising funds through QIP

2 min read . 06:08 PM IST
The ICPA has said that the finances of Air India flying crew are already spread thin after covering for their bedridden colleagues and provisioning for families considering the possibility of inadvertently infecting them with coronavirus.Premium Premium

Will stop working if Air India does not vaccinate flying crew: Pilots' union

2 min read . 05:41 PM IST
Patients suffering from coronavirus get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.Premium Premium

Foreign aid supplies dispatched to these Covid-hit institutions in Delhi: Full list

1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi.Premium Premium

More virulent COVID strain, insufficient infra have led to more deaths in Delhi: Experts

2 min read . 05:35 PM IST

Tom Bell, president, Rolls-Royce Defence, said: “Rolls-Royce has a shared history of successful collaboration with HAL in defence aerospace, and we are proud to strengthen our valued partnership to work together for the MT30 naval gas turbine. As India focuses on its vision of modernization and self-reliance in defence, we look forward to introducing the MT30 to customers in India in collaboration with HAL. Designed for naval platforms of the future, the MT30 is perfectly equipped to meet the Indian Navy’s present and future needs."

At the Aero India show in February, HAL and Rolls-Royce had announced several pacts, including an MoU to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre at HAL for Adour Mk871 engines to support international military customers and operators.

They had also announced their intent to expand their supply chain partnerships for civil and defence aerospace, by working towards making Adour Mk871 engine parts in India, as well as supplying forgings such as shrouds, cases and seals for Rolls-Royce’s Pearl 15 and Trent family of engines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout