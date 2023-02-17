HAL, Saarloha, Bharat Forge ink pact to make aerospace grade steel alloys
Developing and qualifying aero grade alloys shall benefit the aerospace manufacturing eco system in the country and make them more competitive globally
New Delhi: State-owned aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), critical components maker Bharat Forge and specialty steel producer Saarloha Advanced Materials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the production and development of aerospace grade steel alloys
