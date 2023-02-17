New Delhi: State-owned aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), critical components maker Bharat Forge and specialty steel producer Saarloha Advanced Materials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the production and development of aerospace grade steel alloys

The MoU, signed at the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India event in Bengaluru, also accentuates development, certification and prove out and application of new material for use in production of aircraft, engines, and accessories, as per a joint press release.

The MoU was signed by M S Venkatesh, executive director of HAL’s foundry & forge division; Guru Biswal, chief executive officer of Bharat Forge’s aerospace division; and R K Goyal, director, Saarloha.

“The development of Aerospace grade raw materials in the country will help HAL in maintaining its commitment to Armed forces and will also reduce nation’s dependency on foreign OEM’s (original equipment manufacturers) with respect to raw materials. A step towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat, this MoU will open many other avenues for not only HAL & Saarloha, but many other companies which may be benefitted due to development of Aerospace grade steel bars in country," said Venkatesh.

“Aerospace grade steel alloys production & component qualification process contain stringent testing parameters which also includes long tests on actual operations. This collaboration would be a unique opportunity to speed up the qualification processes. Manufacturing of specialty steel would play a significant role in realizing the success of national aerospace & defense programs under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative," Goyal, director of Saarloha said.

Developing and qualifying aero grade alloys shall benefit the aerospace manufacturing eco system in the country and make them more competitive globally, said Biswal.

“There are very few equivalent approved/qualified domestic suppliers for various types of Aerospace grade steel alloys used in Aircraft applications. Due to this such alloys are getting imported which creates dependency on foreign steel, manufactures. Hence, accelerated efforts are needed to develop and manufacture such steel alloys in India through collaboration," the release noted.

The MoU comes at a time when the usage of specialty alloys in aerospace is expected to increase multifold, especially in fighter aircraft and helicopters, it pointed out.

“This indigenisation initiative could also pave the way for the increased utilization of ‘Make in India’ steels in other related sector such as space and defense," the release added.