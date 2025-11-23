HAL Tejas aircraft crash: Wing Commander Afshan breaks down during funeral of husband and IAF pilot Namansh Syal

HAL Tejas aircraft crash: Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Afshan Akhtar paid her last respects to deceased husband and IAF pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal on 23 November, ANI reported.

She saluted the body of Syal and mourned as the last rites took place in Himachal Pradesh. Syal lost his life after an indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed during aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on 21 November.

Who is Wing Commander Namansh Syal? The IAF and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on 21 November identified Syal as the pilot who lost his life in the unfortunate crash earlier the same day. According to Sukhu, Syal hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal's last rites are being conducted in his ancestral village of Patialkar in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. According to an ANI report, a 34-year-old fighter pilot, was a dedicated officer and an outstanding athlete.

Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal at the Air Force Station in Sulur, Tamil Nadu today. The IAF pilot lost his life in Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show.

He is survived by his wife Afshan Akhtar, also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter Aarya, and his parents.

Mourning the death, Syal's uncle Madan Lal, recalled his childhood. “He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school,” Lal told ANI.

Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal's father, center, mourns as his mortal remains are being brought at his ancestral home for the last rites, in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh today.

Veena Devi, mother of IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal who was killed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air show, breaks down over his mortal remains at their ancestral home, in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.

Mortal remains taken to ancestral home for last rites Syal's mortal remains were flown to his ancestral home in Himachal Pradesh, after a brief halt at the Air Force base near Coimbatore on 23 November, PTI reported, citing details from the IAF.

His mortal remains were brought to Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu early on 23 November by an IAF C-130 aircraft, where they were received with full military honours, it added.

Wing Commander Afshan Akhtar, wife of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Namansh Syal who was killed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air show, salutes as his mortal remains are being brought to his ancestral home, in Kangra district, Himachala Pradesh.

“The Indian Air Force undertook the solemn repatriation of the mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who sustained fatal injuries in an accident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show 2025,” the IAF said in an update on 23 November.

“After a dignified ceremony (in Sulur), the mortal remains have now been flown to the family's ancestral home in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for the last rites with full military honours. All personnel of Southern Air Command stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of profound loss,” it added.

Tejas fighter aircraft crash: What we know so far The IAF said Syal was killed after a HAL Tejas jet crashed and burst into flames around 2.10 PM local time during a flight demonstration on the last day of the Dubai Air Show 2025 at the AI Maktoum International Airport.

The IAF added that a court of inquiry is being constituted to probe the cause of the accident.

This is the second crash involving the HAL Tejas fighter aircraft in 20 months. It began flying in 2001.

An earlier crash of the HAL Tejas jet was reported in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 12 March 2024. The jet crashed near a residential colony while returning from tri-services military exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ near Pokhran desert, where the pilot ejected safely. (With inputs from Agencies)