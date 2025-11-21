HAL Tejas crash: What is Negative G manoeuvre that led to crash at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot

A pilot was killed after an Indian Air Force fighter jet Tejas met with an accident while taking part in a demonstration flight during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, leaving spectators in shock.

The incident took place when the pilot was executing a Negative G turn, said reports.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a post on X.

What is Negative G manoeuvre? Videos that have gone viral on social media platforms show the jet dropping altitude before hitting the ground. Soon after crashing, the aircraft was engulfed in a ball of fire and smoke billowed.

Negative G-Force, also referred to as ‘Negative G’, is the force experienced by an object or person in a direction opposite to that of gravity.

According to Global Air, Negative G-Force in aviation refers to forces acting on an aircraft and its contents in the opposite direction of normal gravity.

— These forces are typically experienced during aerobatic manoeuvres, sudden descent, or severe turbulence.

— Negative G-force occurs when an aircraft accelerates downward or experiences a downward change in velocity,

— It causes occupants to feel a sensation of weightlessness or ‘floating’ within the aircraft cabin.

— Negative G-forces can occur during certain flight manoeuvres, such as aerobatics, dive recovery, or steep descents, where the aircraft's acceleration exceeds the force of gravity.

'Stand firmly with the bereaved family' Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said the armed forces stand firmly with the bereaved family.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said in a post on X.