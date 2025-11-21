Subscribe

HAL Tejas crash: What is Negative G manoeuvre that led to crash at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The pilot was killed in the accident. Visuals showed the jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, before being engulfed in a ball of fire.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Firefighters work at the site of a crash involving an HAL Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show, in the United Arab Emirates, on 21 November 2025, in this handout picture obtained from social media.
Firefighters work at the site of a crash involving an HAL Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show, in the United Arab Emirates, on 21 November 2025, in this handout picture obtained from social media.(via REUTERS)

A pilot was killed after an Indian Air Force fighter jet Tejas met with an accident while taking part in a demonstration flight during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, leaving spectators in shock.

The incident took place when the pilot was executing a Negative G turn, said reports.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a post on X.

What is Negative G manoeuvre?

Videos that have gone viral on social media platforms show the jet dropping altitude before hitting the ground. Soon after crashing, the aircraft was engulfed in a ball of fire and smoke billowed.

Negative G-Force, also referred to as ‘Negative G’, is the force experienced by an object or person in a direction opposite to that of gravity.

According to Global Air, Negative G-Force in aviation refers to forces acting on an aircraft and its contents in the opposite direction of normal gravity.

— These forces are typically experienced during aerobatic manoeuvres, sudden descent, or severe turbulence.

In this combo of screenshots from a third party video, a fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force is seen dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, engulfed in a ball of fire.
— Negative G-force occurs when an aircraft accelerates downward or experiences a downward change in velocity,

— It causes occupants to feel a sensation of weightlessness or ‘floating’ within the aircraft cabin.

— Negative G-forces can occur during certain flight manoeuvres, such as aerobatics, dive recovery, or steep descents, where the aircraft's acceleration exceeds the force of gravity.

'Stand firmly with the bereaved family'

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said the armed forces stand firmly with the bereaved family.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Dubai Media Office said, "A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

 
 
