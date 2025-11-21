HAL Tejas fighter crash: IAF, Himachal CM Sukhu identify deceased pilot as Kangra native Namansh Syal — All we know

HAL Tejas fighter jet crash: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on 21 November identified the pilot who lost his life in the HAL Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show 2025 today.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), condoling the death, Sukhu noted that the deceased pilot, Namansh Syal, was from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

What did CM Sukhu say? Who is Naman Sayal? The IAF in a brief statement identified the dead pilot as Wing Commander Namansh Syal. Meanwhile, Sukhu identified the deceased pilot as hailing from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

No other details were available yet.

“The news of the demise of Naman(sh) Syalji, the brave son of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the Tejas plane crash at the Dubai Air Show is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The country has lost a brave, dedicated and courageous pilot,” Sukhu wrote in his post, in Hindi.

He added, “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Salute to the brave son. Heartfelt salute to the indomitable bravery, dedication and devotion towards the service of the nation of Syalji.”

