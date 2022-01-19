Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a deal with Mauritius to export one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk-III) for its police force. Mauritius already operates an HAL-built ALH and Dornier-228 aircraft.

As per HAL, the ALH Mk-III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category. "It has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous life-saving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad," the state-owned company said.

Besides, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is in the process of manufacturing four light utility helicopters (LUHs) under limited series production by 2022-23.

The government-owned aerospace behemoth will build another eight LUHs by 2023-24.

Out of the initial quota of four choppers, two each will go to the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force while the two forces will get four LUHs each from the second batch of the limited series production.

Last year, the defence ministry had approved the procurement of 12 LUH from the HAL for around ₹1,500 crore. The LUH is designed and developed as a replacement for ageing fleets of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters currently being flown by Indian armed forces.

