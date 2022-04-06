As the nation continues to witness ever increasing incidents adding to the siege of national discourse on objections to halal meat, the hijab and the Azaan, a newer incident has come up, only this time involving Sudarshan TV and a Haldiram's outlet.

The incident led to Haldiram suddenly trending on social media platforms.

A video became viral on social media wherein a Sudarshan TV reporter was seen heckling a Haldiram outlet store manager for an Urdu text on 'Falhari Mixture' snack packets.

The Sudarshan TV reporter repeatedly heckles the store manager, "What are you trying to hide? Why is some information written in Urdu?"

The store manager is seen saying, "You can do whatever ma'am, Haldiram's will not entertain such tantrums, when the reporter thrusts a mic into her face saying an Urdu script is "betraying Hindus who fast during Navratri".

See the video here:

Amazing restraint by the Haldiram staff. BTW, Sudarshan's ‘sherni’ should know that it's Arabic and not Urdu. Haldiram exports to muliple Muslim majority countries who buy Indian products without discrimination.pic.twitter.com/jic6ASOo15 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 5, 2022

The heckling episode drew widespread condemnation on social media.

Some also pointed out to Haldiram's that they should give the store manager a raise for standing up to the reporter. Some suggested the writing on the packet is Arabic and is there because it is exported to West Asia.

Notably a Twitter handle, Drama Prasad Mukherjee, pointed out that everything from Indian Railways signages to currency notes uses Urdu text.

Urdu is an Indian language.

Urdu is written on currency notes.

Urdu is taught in Govt schools.



This deeply hateful mindset is now causing economic losses.



Haldiram can publish in Arabic for exports.



Salute the employee for standing up to this BS bullying by a TV channel! — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) April 6, 2022

Here is some Urdu text. Will this reporter go to the Railways and ask what it is about? #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/DGZ8KDUoXv — Drama Prasad Mukherjee (@KSasiKL1987) April 5, 2022

Suresh Chavanke, the Editor in Chief of Sudharshan News also hinted at a conspiracy. He claimed, "This is a snack for those who are fasting. But the description is printed in Urdu. So what does Haldiram want to hide? Is the food made in animal oil?"

"Hindus who are fasting can't read this language and those who can read it are not the ones who are fasting. But interestingly, the Aloo Bhujia and the Salted Peanut packets don't have Urdu text."

