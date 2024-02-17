Haldwani News: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh and why she's in news today

Violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has finally diffused leaving mutiple casualties and dozens injured. On Saturday, the Nainital Police issued relief in curfew in the Banbhoolpura police station area of Haldwani where clashes broke out last week following the demolition of an "illegal structure as part of an anti-encroachment drive" by the Uttarakhand government.

However, night curfew will continue from 8pm to 6am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area. The night curfew will continue in the rest of the areas under Banbhoolpura police station from 5 pm to 6 am as per the latest order by Nainital Police.

Amid the whole situation at Haldwani's unprecedented communal violence, District Magistrate Vandana Singh has appeared as one of the heroes in diffusing the tension. However, a section of people has also criticised her decision pertaining to the demolition of the “illegally" constructed madarsa in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.

On Saturday #ArrestVandanaSingh trended on the X platfrom. A user wrote in Hindi, “Nainital DM Vandana Singh Chauhan should be arrested as soon as possible....!! After all, what happened that the 20 year old Mariam Masjid was demolished considering it illegal ...?????"