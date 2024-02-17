Haldwani News: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh and why she's in news today

Violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has finally diffused leaving mutiple casualties and dozens injured. On Saturday, the Nainital Police issued relief in curfew in the Banbhoolpura police station area of Haldwani where clashes broke out last week following the demolition of an "illegal structure as part of an anti-encroachment drive" by the Uttarakhand government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, night curfew will continue from 8pm to 6am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area. The night curfew will continue in the rest of the areas under Banbhoolpura police station from 5 pm to 6 am as per the latest order by Nainital Police.

Amid the whole situation at Haldwani's unprecedented communal violence, District Magistrate Vandana Singh has appeared as one of the heroes in diffusing the tension. However, a section of people has also criticised her decision pertaining to the demolition of the “illegally" constructed madarsa in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.

On Saturday #ArrestVandanaSingh trended on the X platfrom. A user wrote in Hindi, “Nainital DM Vandana Singh Chauhan should be arrested as soon as possible....!! After all, what happened that the 20 year old Mariam Masjid was demolished considering it illegal ...?????" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “Nainital DM Vandana Singh Chauhan should be arrested. What kind of trouble has happened that the 20 year old Mariam Masjid has been demolished on the grounds that it was illegal?"

However, Naintal DM Vandana also received support for taking swift action in combating the riots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The ecosystem has become active in defense of the culprits of Haldwani Denge and they are running #ArrestVandanaSingh against Nainital DM Vandana Singh.

The DM has done very good work there and a similar administrator is needed who can free Haldwani from people living illegally," wrote a user on the X platfrom.

Here's all you need to know about IAS Vandana Singh Vandana Singh, a resident of Haryana's Nasrullgarh, is a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre.

Singh studied Sanskrit honors from Kanya Gurukul Bhiwani and LLB from BR Ambedkar University, Agra.

At the age of 24, Vandana Singh secured 8th rank in the UPSC exam on her first attempt. Soon after she was appointed as Chief Development Officer of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Singh became the first woman CDO of the district.

As per some media reports, Singh also served as the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign between 2017 and 2020.

In 2020, Vandana Singh was appointed as the DM of Rudraprayag and then the DM of Almora in 2021. She has been DM of Nainital since 17 May 2023. Latest updates on Haldwani violence: The houses of the father-son duo, Abdul Malik and Abdul Moeed were attached by the authorities in Haldwani who were wanted in the Banbhoolpura violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The clashes left five people dead.

The Uttarakhand government had asked the Centre for four additional companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed in the district.

