Haldwani violence case: Curfew lifted entirely from riot-hit Banbhoolpura
During the violence, six rioters lost their lives, and over 100 individuals, including police officers and members of the media, sustained injuries, as reported by the police.
The curfew in the riot-affected Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani was lifted completely on Tuesday morning, marking the end of the restrictions that had been imposed for 12 days following violent incidents sparked by the demolition of an “illegal" madrasa.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message