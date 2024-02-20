Haldwani violence case: Curfew lifted entirely from riot-hit Banbhoolpura

The curfew in the riot-affected Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani was lifted completely on Tuesday morning, marking the end of the restrictions that had been imposed for 12 days following violent incidents sparked by the demolition of an “illegal" madrasa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI citing an official directive, the curfew was lifted at 5 am.

Throughout the period when the curfew was enforced, the administration provided intermittent relaxation for different durations. The violence erupted on February 8 following the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. On that day, locals threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, compelling many personnel to seek shelter at a police station. Subsequently, the mob set fire to the police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the violence, six rioters lost their lives, and over 100 individuals, including police officers and members of the media, sustained injuries, as reported by the police.

Authorities have arrested 68 individuals thus far in connection with the unrest. Additionally, their assets have been seized. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, ten people were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence in Haldwani.

Meanwhile, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena informed reporters that with the recent arrests, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the February 8 incident has now reached 68. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among those arrested on Monday is Arbaz, who allegedly provided materials used in making petrol bombs that were thrown at police officers and municipal corporation workers during the riots.

The SSP added that nine litres of petrol were confiscated from Arbaz.

Abdul Malik, who is believed to be the main instigator, along with his son Abdul Moid, remains on the run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Malik was responsible for the construction of the madrassa and vehemently opposed its demolition. His wife, Safia Malik, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to halt the demolition, but her request for immediate relief was denied. There are allegations that Malik incited the violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8th.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!