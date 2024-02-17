Days after the violence that shook Haldwani on 8 February over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, the police has begun confiscating the houses of Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moeed's house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Haldwani Civil Court issued orders to confiscate the property of nine miscreants, including Abdul Malik and his son, the alleged masterminds of the violence Banbhoolpura violence in Uttarakhand state.

The court has permitted the police to take action against all the accused under sections 82, and 83 of CrPC.

The civil court has also issued non-bailable warrants against all nine accused.

The police removed the doors as well as door frames of Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moeed's house.

Abdul Malik, his son, and seven other accused are absconding. Malik had constructed the madrassa and had vehemently opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar on Friday said that as many as 30 people have been arrested, in connection with the violence in the Haldwani.

On 8 February, violence broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, in the clashes, six "rioters" were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and media persons, were injured.

A civil rights groups-led fact-finding team has claimed that the violent clashes in Haldwani were not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of escalating communal tensions fuelled by divisive rhetoric and policies.

A civil society fact-finding team comprising members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights and Karawan-e-Mohabbat visited Haldwani on Wednesday.

The team's report claimed that despite the matter being sub judice, authorities moved to demolish the sealed mosque and madrasa, triggering anguish in the Muslim community.

The situation quickly escalated with clashes erupting between residents and law enforcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report criticized the prolonged imposition of curfew and internet shutdown, exacerbating the hardships faced by the already vulnerable residents, particularly women and children.

