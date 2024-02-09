Haldwani violence: DM says incident not communal, demolition peaceful, mob attacked force
Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh emphasized that the incident was not communal in nature and urged everyone to refrain from making it a communal or sensitive issue. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the retaliation.
Following violent clashes that erupted on Thursday night after an anti-encroachment drive, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar, and ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman reached Haldwani on Friday to assess the situation.
