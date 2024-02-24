Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested in Delhi
The Uttarakhand Police arrested Haldwani violence ‘mastermind’ Abdul Malik from Delhi on Saturday.
Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, was arrested on Saturday. The Uttarakhand Police arrested him from Delhi, PHQ spokesperson Inspector-General (IG) Nilesh Bharne was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Around 80 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.