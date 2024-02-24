Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested in Delhi

Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, was arrested on Saturday. The Uttarakhand Police arrested him from Delhi, PHQ spokesperson Inspector-General (IG) Nilesh Bharne was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Around 80 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Malik was arrested days after a fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against him and five other people in connection with the Haldwani violence.

"Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said. The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits," a police official was quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday.

As per the police, they were booked under sections 120B(criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, he told reporters.

Earlier, three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident. Police had said, "Four more rioters were arrested, taking the total number of arrests so far to 78 in the February 8 violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, police issued a a look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid. Their property in the town was also attached. "Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition," police said. His wife had moved the court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition.

Violence had erupted over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area on February 8. Locals allegedly hurled stones and petrol bombs were also thrown at municipal workers and police. This let to many police personnel seeking refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 10 days after the violence that hit Haldwani city in Uttarakhand , the state police has identified an NGO that allegedly collected funds to instigate the rioters in Banbhoolpura.

(With inputs from ANI)

