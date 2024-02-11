The Uttarakhand government on Saturday demanded four extra units of central paramilitary forces to help control the law and order situation in Banbhulpura, Nainital, following recent violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment operation led by the district administration.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. As reported by ANI, in a letter written to the Union Home Secretary on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, “In view of the encroachment drive on 08.02.2024 in Malik ka Bagicha under the Banbhulpura police station area of Haldwani city of Nainital district, continuous attempts are being made by anarchist elements to impact law and order, hence there is a need for 04 companies of additional paramilitary forces."

2. Five individuals lost their lives in the violence that ensued after the anti-encroachment operation on Thursday, prompting the imposition of a curfew in the affected area.

3. Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), PN Meena, confirmed that three cases have been filed, with 19 individuals identified as suspects. Additionally, around 5,000 unidentified individuals have also been included in the cases, as per official reports.

4. A magisterial inquiry was initiated on Saturday into the riots that occurred on February 8 following the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa in Haldwani. Although the curfew was lifted from the outer areas of the town, it continued to be enforced in Banbhoolpura, which served as the focal point of the mob violence.

5. Authorities have initiated a search for Abdul Malik, the individual responsible for constructing the structure. “The police have begun a search for an accused named Abdul Malik who had built the now razed illegal structure and opposed its demolition most strongly," the SSP said.

6. In efforts to prevent the spread of rumours via social media platforms, internet services have been suspended in the town. Police are actively patrolling the affected areas, where streets are empty, and businesses and schools remain closed.

7. Six individuals involved in the rioting lost their lives, and 60 others sustained injuries during Thursday's violence, according to officials. Regarding the fatalities, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stated that no deaths occurred due to police firing, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths would be clarified through post-mortem examinations.

8. The SSP further explained that the police had discharged firearms by magisterial directives to disperse the unruly crowd. "No one died in the firing as we had searched the entire area after the firing and found no bodies. The bodies were found the next day in hospitals. Post-mortem and forensic examination reports will clarify the circumstances that led to their death," he said.

9. Three FIRs have been registered and five persons arrested so far in connection with the violence, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said at a press conference here.

10. “Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected areas and the situation is under control," Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, told PTI Videos. The Additional Director General (ADG) stated that sixteen individuals have been identified as suspects in the three First Information Reports (FIRs). Out of these, five have already been apprehended, and efforts are underway to detain the remaining suspects promptly.

