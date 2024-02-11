Haldwani violence: State govt seeks additional paramilitary forces from Centre; Magisterial probe ordered | 10 updates
Uttarakhand government demands 4 extra units of central paramilitary forces to control the law and order situation in Banbhulpura, Nainital, following recent violence during an anti-encroachment operation.
The Uttarakhand government on Saturday demanded four extra units of central paramilitary forces to help control the law and order situation in Banbhulpura, Nainital, following recent violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment operation led by the district administration.