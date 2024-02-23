More than 10 days after the violence that hit Haldwani city in Uttarakhand early this month, the state police has identified an NGO that allegedly collected funds to instigate the rioters in Banbhoolpura.

The Uttarakhand police has released a statement on social media and warned the NGOs who donated funds are being identified.

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in the Banbhoolpura area. Police are investigating in this regard. Information related to the NGO's account number, registration number, and PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken," the police said.

Haldwani violence case: Curfew lifted entirely from riot-hit Banbhoolpura

"Action will be taken against those taking money illegally, supporting rioters, distorting facts, and posting misleading facts on social media," the police added.

The police said "those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO" are being identified.