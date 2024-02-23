More than 10 days after the violence that hit Haldwani city in Uttarakhand early this month, the state police has identified an NGO that allegedly collected funds to instigate the rioters in Banbhoolpura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Uttarakhand police has released a statement on social media and warned the NGOs who donated funds are being identified.

"A video is being circulated on social media in which a young man is distributing money among the people in the Banbhoolpura area. Police are investigating in this regard. Information related to the NGO's account number, registration number, and PAN number has also been given to the Income Tax Department and other agencies, by which necessary action is being taken," the police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Action will be taken against those taking money illegally, supporting rioters, distorting facts, and posting misleading facts on social media," the police added.

The police said "those donating to Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO" are being identified. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haldwani violence: 5 updates on clashes A fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against six people, including "mastermind" Abdul Malik and his wife, in connection with the Haldwani violence.

The police has arrested a total of 78 rioters so far.

Last week, police attached the houses of the absconding father-son duo, Abdul Malik and Abdul Moeed. Haldwani: Police attaches house of key accused Abdul Malik, removes door frames

The Haldwani Civil Court issued orders to confiscate the property of nine miscreants, including Abdul Malik and his son, the alleged masterminds of the violence.

The Haldwani Municipal Corporation had issued a recovery notice of ₹ 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash. Haldwani violence: DM says incident not communal, demolition peaceful

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

