Two days after the riots in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, the Uttarakhand Police has registered a case against 19 named and 5,000 unidentified people, SSP Nainital Prahalad Narayan Meena told media on Saturday.

"Several people have been taken into custody and miscreants are being identified and searched for them," the SSP said. Besides, officials said that curfew has been lifted from outer areas of Haldwani town but remains in force in Banbhoolpura area. Haldwani violence: DM says incident not communal, demolition peaceful The Nainital SSP added that the situation is under control and the local police force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the city. "We have registered FIR, we are checking the CCTV footage, and evidence is being collected...total of 1,200 security personnel have been deployed in Haldwani...2 more death cases have been reported today afternoon, the bodies were recovered yesterday only...we are seeing how their deaths occurred, we didn't get the body at the spot. After post-mortem only we will get to know how they died," SSP Meena told media.

On Friday, the Haldwani Police said that a total of six rioters were killed on Thursday night after an anti-encroachment drive in the city.

Yesterday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the violence-affected areas to take stock of the situation in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.

Uttarakhand CM condemned the Haldwani violence and said that some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in 'Dev Bhoomi' and took the law into their own hands.

"The anti-encroachment drive has been going on as per the court's direction. Yesterday when the administration was trying to raze illegal property, this violence broke out and our Police personnel including women officers were attacked and stones were pelted at them. The administration had notified people beforehand. This is highly condemnable," CM Dhami said.

He further said that the administration was attacked with petrol bombs and stones, and there was arson also.

"Uttarakhand is 'Dev Bhoomi'...this has never happened here...some people have tried to spoil the atmosphere in 'Dev Bhoomi' and took the law into their own hands...journalists were also attacked, their cameras were broken...public properties were burned...video footages will be checked, action will be taken...Law will take its own course," he added.

Uttarakhand CM added that "video footage of the whole incident is being retrieved, and those who damaged govt and public property, will be made to pay for it...we are with the people who got injured."

The state government issued a high alert across the state on Friday, and security was tightened in Banbhoolpura.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the suspension of internet services and the closure of all schools and colleges.

