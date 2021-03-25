Rakesh Jhunjhunwala -backed Nazara Technology just had a successful initial public offering (IPO). However, about half his bet in unlisted companies failed.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave 2021, he said that he had made about 20 private equity investments (in unlisted companies). "Out of these, 10 are duds - they are written off. Five of them gave moderate returns, and the remaining five have done beautifully," he said.

He pointed out that his strike rate is not much when it comes to investment in unlisted companies. However, he has made better returns in private equity investments than in listed companies.

"I invested in Metro in 2006 and Concord in 2009. My investment horizon is long. I started with them when they were small. When I invested in Metro, the turnover was ₹80 crore, and last year the company did ₹1,400 crore. I judge the opportunity, the person and the valuations and then leave it on the future," said the ace investor.

According to him, success also came because he was patient and remained invested for the long term.

But he is not doing much private equity investment. He finds it taxing as he gets emotionally involved in them.

He gave an example of Star Health. "It's a deal anybody else could have done. There were problems with the promoters, and valuations were high. It took us 18 months to do the deal," said Jhunjhunwala.

