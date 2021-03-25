Half of my investments in unlisted companies failed: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

"I invested in Metro in 2006 and Concord in 2009. My investment horizon is long. I started with them when they were small. When I invested in Metro, the turnover was ₹80 crore, and last year the company did ₹1,400 crore. I judge the opportunity, the person and the valuations and then leave it on the future," said the ace investor.

