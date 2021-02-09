Half the Union ministries spent significantly less than planned in 2020-21

As many as 25 of the 55 central ministries are expected to close 2020-21 with a spending of less than 80% of what was allocated to them a year ago, budget documents show. The number of such ministries had been fewer than 10 in the last three years. The sharp deviation in the pandemic year shows how the revenue crunch forced the Centre to pick between competing priorities to balance overall spending.





Overall, the Centre now pegs its 2020-21 spending at ₹34.5 trillion, 13% more than it had planned.

But a look at fund-utilization patterns indicates that when faced with the new expense needs, the Centre focused on the big-spending ministries. Most of the 25 ministries that under-utilized funds are those that already operate with significantly smaller budgets.

Collectively, these ministries are expected to account for just 6% of the government’s total spending this fiscal year. But this does not render them less important: their work spans a wide range of socio-economic dimensions, which now stand affected because of the spending reprioritization.

For example, in the case of the ministry of statistics, the under-utilization of funds stemmed from the suspension of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), whose stated focus is to create durable assets at the community level. For the ministry of women and child development, it meant lower spending on Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), which focuses on nutritional outcomes for children.

For the ministry of power, it was the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, whose focus is electricity distribution in rural areas. For the ministry of housing and urban affairs, it meant a smaller amount of loans extended to metro projects.

The quality of spending also suffered. Out of the 47 ministries that were allotted funds for capital expenditure, 25 spent less than 80% of the sum they got on that head. Together, these 25 ministries spent just 44% of their budgeted capital expenditure of ₹90,000 crore. Going by initial budget plans, they would have accounted for 22% of the Centre’s total capital expenditure, but their share will now be just 9%, revised estimates show.





This is crucial because capital spending, unlike revenue spending, creates new assets, and adds to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Every rupee of capital expenditure by the government adds ₹2.50 to the GDP, according to a 2014 study titled ‘Fiscal Multipliers for India’ by Sukanya Bose and N.R. Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

About 90% of the Centre’s capital spending is incurred by four ministries: defence, railways, road transport and highways, and finance. Even at an overall spending level, there’s a core set of ministries that are allocated the biggest budgets. Barring exceptions, most spend most of what they get, if not more. However, in 2020-21, even this framework has seen small dents on the expenditure side. Three of the top 10 ministries are projected to end up with a utilization rate of below 90%: education, agriculture and home affairs.





Given that the economy is not yet out of the woods, government revenues still remain a concern. On the expenditure side, there are still many government initiatives and schemes clamouring for attention. Hence, the government will still need to be deft in balancing its books.

The under-utilization of funds this year appears to have influenced allocations for the next fiscal. Among the 25 ministries that are expected to spend less than 80% of their funds this year, only 10 have been assigned a higher allocation for 2021-22. However, among the 10 biggest ministries by allocations in this set of 25, seven have seen their allocation increase in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21. The three ministries whose allocations have reduced are women and child development, communications and power.





For the upcoming fiscal year, the central government has committed to greater spending by borrowing more. It has even projected a 26% increase in capital expenditure to ₹5.54 trillion. Around 17% of this is earmarked for the 25 ministries that faltered on capital expenditure in 2020-21. How the Centre and these ministries follow through will determine if they can go back to fund-utilization rates that were the norm before the pandemic struck.

