Half the Union ministries spent significantly less than planned in 2020-21

About 90% of the Centre’s capital spending is incurred by four ministries: defence, railways, road transport and highways, and finance. Even at an overall spending level, there’s a core set of ministries that are allocated the biggest budgets. Barring exceptions, most spend most of what they get, if not more. However, in 2020-21, even this framework has seen small dents on the expenditure side. Three of the top 10 ministries are projected to end up with a utilization rate of below 90%: education, agriculture and home affairs.

