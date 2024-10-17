‘Half-encounter in new…’: Bahraich accused shooting sparks political row; SP says ’police resorted in...’ - 5 pts

Two accused in the Bahraich murder case were shot by the police on Thursday as they attempted to flee to Nepal. Both were injured.

What doctor said? Speaking on their injury, a doctor at the Nanpara Community Health Centre said, "Two people were brought to us, one was identified as Sarfaraz and the other as Mohammed Taleeb. Both of them were shot on the leg. We have referred them to the district hospital for intensive care. We have not taken out the bullets yet. "

What Police said? Elaborating on the encounter bid, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, meanwhile, said, "When the Police were taking the five arrested accused for weapons recovery near India-Nepal border, the two accused tried to run away. As they tried to run away, shots were fired. During this, Mohammed Sarfaraz and Mohammed Talib were injured. Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal were arrested. Total five accused arrested."

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla added, "When the Police team went to Nanpara area for the recovery of the murder weapon, Md Sarfaraz alias Rinku and Md Talib alias Sablu had kept the murder weapon in a loaded state, which they used to fire on the police. In self-defence, police resorted to retaliatory fire, which injured the two. They are undergoing treatment. We have arrested the other three accused as well. All 5 have been officially arrested. Strict action will be taken against all of them... Search is going on for the other accused... They are undergoing treatment and are alive."

Encounter sparks political row Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protested against the encounter bid saying, "Such incidents are repeatedly happening in UP due to the failure of the government. They are doing encounters to hide their failures. Encounter, and now half-encounter in new definition... if law and order was to get better by encounter, then UP would have been much better than several other states in several aspects..."

Congress MP Imran Masood says, "The rioters who burned shops should also be punished. Rioters have no religion. Those who burned an entire market and misbehaved with women should also be treated accordingly."

Violence erupted in Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday during a Durga Puja immersion procession over loud music being played near a place of worship.