‘Half-encounter in new…’: Bahraich accused shooting sparks political row; SP says ’police resorted in...’ - 5 pts

Two suspects in a murder case were injured in a police encounter while attempting to escape. All five accused have been arrested. Protests erupted in UP over rising violence, with calls for government accountability amid claims of police misconduct during such incidents.

Livemint
Updated17 Oct 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Bahraich: Police personnel take away suspects in the Bahraich violence case after they were arrested following an encounter with them, in Bahraich district,
Bahraich: Police personnel take away suspects in the Bahraich violence case after they were arrested following an encounter with them, in Bahraich district, (PTI)

Two accused in the Bahraich murder case were shot by the police on Thursday as they attempted to flee to Nepal. Both were injured.

What doctor said? 

Speaking on their injury, a doctor at the Nanpara Community Health Centre said, "Two people were brought to us, one was identified as Sarfaraz and the other as Mohammed Taleeb. Both of them were shot on the leg. We have referred them to the district hospital for intensive care. We have not taken out the bullets yet. "

What Police said?

Elaborating on the encounter bid, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, meanwhile, said, "When the Police were taking the five arrested accused for weapons recovery near India-Nepal border, the two accused tried to run away. As they tried to run away, shots were fired. During this, Mohammed Sarfaraz and Mohammed Talib were injured. Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal were arrested. Total five accused arrested."

 

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla added, "When the Police team went to Nanpara area for the recovery of the murder weapon, Md Sarfaraz alias Rinku and Md Talib alias Sablu had kept the murder weapon in a loaded state, which they used to fire on the police. In self-defence, police resorted to retaliatory fire, which injured the two. They are undergoing treatment. We have arrested the other three accused as well. All 5 have been officially arrested. Strict action will be taken against all of them... Search is going on for the other accused... They are undergoing treatment and are alive."

Encounter sparks political row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protested against the encounter bid saying, "Such incidents are repeatedly happening in UP due to the failure of the government. They are doing encounters to hide their failures. Encounter, and now half-encounter in new definition... if law and order was to get better by encounter, then UP would have been much better than several other states in several aspects..."

Congress MP Imran Masood says, "The rioters who burned shops should also be punished. Rioters have no religion. Those who burned an entire market and misbehaved with women should also be treated accordingly."

 

Violence erupted in Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday during a Durga Puja immersion procession over loud music being played near a place of worship.

Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died due to gunshot wounds, while several others were injured. The incident led to widespread vandalism and arson, with mobs torching houses, shops, hospitals, and vehicles. Police have filed multiple FIRs and detained 55 suspects, while heavy security has been deployed in the town.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Half-encounter in new…’: Bahraich accused shooting sparks political row; SP says ’police resorted in...’ - 5 pts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.