Dr Paul highlighted that multiple rounds of discussions have happened with Pfizer, Jhonson & Johnson, and Moderna from mid-2020. "However, it is not that their vaccines are available in free supply. We need to understand that buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying ‘off the shelf items. Vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their priorities, game-plans, and compulsions in allocating finite stocks," Dr Paul said in an official statement.

