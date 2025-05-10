‘Hallmark of a functioning democracy,’ Vikram Misri replies to Pakistan Army officer's ‘Indians criticising Govt’ remark

India-Pak Conflict: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that criticising one own government is the hallmark of any open and functioning democracy. Misri slammed Pakistan Army officer's remarks regarding flagging Indians critical remarks against its government comments.

"The Pakistan Army spokesman seems to take great joy at the fact that the Indian public should criticise the government of India with regard to various issues," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a government press conference on Saturday.

Misri's response was to Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the chief of the Pakistan Army's media arm – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – who during a press confernece in Islamabad pointed to remarks by several Indians - politicians, social media influencers and the general public -- criticising the government's actions.

“It may be a surprise to Pakistan to see citizens criticising their own government. That is the hallmark of any open and functioning democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that should not be surprising,” Misri said.

Pak targeting civilians in Kashmir: Misri Misri also accosed Pakistan of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. There is also a consistent attempt to sow discord between communities in India, Misri said at the press conference on Saturday.

“There has been a particular focus in its targetting of civilian infrastructure and the population in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” Misri said

People in Srinagar and Jammu cities of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning as military tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The explosions were again heard in Srinagar around noon.

“Earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing the Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa adding to the civilian casualties and the damage in that state,” Misri said amid esclating tensions between India and Pakistan in the past few weeks.