NEW DELHI: The wedding season has begun. It is possible that if you go jewellery shopping, you will only get hallmarked jewellery. From 16 June, hallmarking of gold jewellery has been made mandatory. It is initially being implemented across 256 districts. The new regulations are expected to build trust among buyers as well as bring in more transparency.

Here are the key features of the new rules:

You can get hallmarked jewellery tested from any of Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) recognised assaying and hallmarking centre (AHC) on chargeable basis and can file a complaint with the BIS in case purity is compromised.

After testing, if it is found that the hallmarking is fake or gold not of the same purity as mentioned in the hallmark sign, as a consumer you are entitled to get compensation calculated on two times the shortage in purity for the weight of the article sold.

BIS has a complaint redressal mechanism under which complaints are recorded centrally at Complaints Management and Enforcement Department (CMED). Complaints can be filed both online as well as offline. Online, it can be filed through the app BIS CARE or through the consumer engagement portal on the website.

Only BIS-registered jewellers can sell hallmarked jewellery. You can ask the jeweller to show their BIS registration or licence number.

While buying jewelry, you should check the hallmark sign. In case it is not visible, you can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.

The charge of hallmarking is ₹35 per piece irrespective of the weight. It should be clearly mentioned on the bill. You shouldn’t be paying more than this.

