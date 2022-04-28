NEW DELHI : India’s road sector is witnessing strong investor interest, with around 50 hybrid annuity model (HAM) road assets worth $3 billion up for sale, said two people aware of the development.

“There are a lot of HAM assets for sale from the likes of PNC Infratech Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd," said one of the two people, requesting anonymity.

HAM is the preferred mode of state-run National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for bidding of road projects. As part of the model, the concessionaire is compensated via fixed annuity payments during the construction, operation, and maintenance phases. Besides, 40% of the construction annuity is paid during construction, while the rest is paid over the remaining concession period.

Rajeev Mishra, chief financial officer, H.G. Infra, said the company is looking to exit three HAM projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore, where construction is complete. It will decide the strategy for other projects later, he said.

The renewed interest in road projects comes amid rising traffic, following the pandemic-led disruptions, which had brought deal activity to a standstill. The sector is also witnessing a healthy increase in toll collections supported by higher toll rates on the back of high inflation and improved economic activity. “In the next two years, 100 such HAM road assets are expected to come up for sale," the person said.

NHAI had failed to meet its annual target of completing 12,000 km for the last fiscal year. Around 10,457 km of national highways were laid in FY22 compared to 13,327 km in 2020-21. The Centre is, however, bullish on highway construction in this fiscal year with the Union budget setting an ambitious target of 25,000 km of highways.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of PNC Infratech and G R Infraprojects late on Sunday night remained unanswered till press time. Calls and messages to Vinod Agarwal, the managing director of G R Infraprojects, did not elicit a response.

Expert said with HAM projects nearing completion, developers are looking to exit. “The attractiveness of HAM projects gets enhanced after the construction is over as the risks associated with this phase are taken care of by the developer. This allows bidders to decide the valuation of projects based on its own cost of capital and assessment of margins for the life cycle of a road project. With the construction of several HAM projects now being completed, the developers have an opportunity to exit at enhanced valuations considering the benign interest rates," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director, transport and logistics, CRISIL.

Apart from HAM projects, NHAI is also getting good investor response on its programme to monetize completed road projects. NHAI plans to find new buyers and operators for 21,700 km of operational highways valued at ₹2 trillion over the next three years. NHAI introduced HAM in January 2016 and has so far awarded more than 40% of roads under this model. Construction on several projects is complete or nearing completion, preparing the ground for developers to sell assets and unlock capital for deployment in other infra projects.